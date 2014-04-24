Infographic: How To Avoid Accidentally Making Rude Hand Gestures Abroad

You can use Rosetta Stone or a language app to get by with a new language. (Hell, one of those famously helped this farm boy hook up with a supermodel.) The only true way to learn a language, however, is to immerse oneself in the culture. Part of the reason why most language-learning tools will leave you hanging is because of the little details, the unforeseen stuff. You know, like not accidentally telling Chileans that they have small penises by miming getting ketchup out of a bottle.

In an effort to help people avoid such a fate, British online travel agency Just the Flight has creatively illustrated a thorough guide to ensure you don’t accidentally tell Thai people to sit on your thumb. Now you can check yourself before internationally wrecking yourself with frequent flier miles. The infographic also confirms a common belief you may have felt in your soul, which is that the middle finger means pretty much the same thing everywhere. There’s something so satisfying about flipping someone the bird, it just can’t possibly be lost in translation.





Let us know in the comments if there are any hand gestures missing.

H/t to Visual.ly