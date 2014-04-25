Why PR Is Critical For Your Startup’s Success

Maybe you’re an entrepreneur who just secured your first significant round of funding. Or perhaps you’ve just leveraged your own savings to fund your company. No matter what your story is, you’ve undoubtedly put a lot on the line to make your idea come to life.

As a businessperson on a limited budget, it’s crucial to identify the essentials. An effective PR team is as vital to the growth of your business as the engineer who handles your back-end programming. Here’s why:

Successful branding does not come easily, nor is it an intuitive process. Startups that work with an excellent PR team from the beginning set themselves up for success. There’s a reason why venture capital firms tend to use a dedicated PR firm: they know it’s a worthwhile investment.

If you work for a startup, you already have a to-do list as long as the intro from Star Wars. Writing press releases and pitches may seem easy at first glance, but PR professionals use precise language, phrasing, and sentence construction to make sure reporters pay attention and communicate the right things to the public. This takes up a lot of time, and you haven’t any to spare.

You’re probably already familiar with your target demographic, but getting them familiar with you takes a lot of manpower and creativity. PR firms know that empathy is key to crafting a message, and are able to effectively cultivate brand love because they truly understand your customers.

Whether or not your startup story is mundane, magical, or entirely made up, the media will craft its own narrative for your company if you don’t persistently reiterate who you are. You do this in part through your product (which, for PR’s sake, we hope is awesome). But your product isn’t enough to get the story to stick. PR firms drive your message to the media, so that they represent you in a way that attracts consumers.