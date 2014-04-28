Finally, Hold Music That Doesn’t Suck

If there’s anything worse than sitting on hold during a phone call, we can all agree, it’s listening to unpleasant sounds pretending to be “music” while sitting on hold during a phone call. Most of the so-called music that plays before a conference call or while waiting, waiting, waiting for a customer service representative, is terrible because it’s treacly, utilitarian, and blaring out of the headset primarily so the person on the line doesn’t feel forgotten. Its main purpose is not to entertain, so it’s often not very entertaining. There’s no care put into the act.

Enter UberConference’s hold music. Instead of the usual muzak-y, elevator plonking, UberConference, a conference-call-enabling service, created the following song composed and performed by the company’s creative director and cofounder, Alex Cornell, while participants wait for a call to begin.

Alex Cornell

The song is notable more for its lyrics than its composition, though the music is a vast improvement over Velveeta-smooth jazz. If you’re one of those people who doesn’t listen to words, the song is about waiting for a conference call to start.

“Well, I’ve been sitting here all day, I’ve been sitting in this waiting room,” Cornell sings plaintively. “And I’ve been waiting on my friends, yes, waiting on this conference call.”

The tune is, in many ways, a big joke about how un-fun it is to sit and wait around for people to show up to what will likely be a somewhat un-fun experience.

Sure, it’s a little bit cheesy, but people love it. (Perhaps because we have such low expectations for those idle minutes before the person on the other end picks up.) The song is one of the most popularly tweeted features, according to UberConference CEO Craig Walker. “It really surprises people in a fun way, we get a lot of tweets about it, every day, which is cool,” adds Cornell. “It’s nice to see people excited about something that they are usually terrified of,” he tells Fast Company. The song, in fact, came to my attention via one such tweet: