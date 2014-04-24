A Pulitzer Prize-Winning Columnist On The Conversations Lacking In The Current Women’s Movement

The Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist has spent decades riling others with her thoughtful, straightforward, and witty social commentary, taking aim at everyday injustice. The 73-year-old writer and speaker still has a great deal to say and is focused on starting and continuing important conversations.

A steadfast voice in the women’s movement, Goodman says more work and activism is needed to get women on truly equal footing. She’s concerned that many young people don’t understand what it means to come together for change. And she’s devoting time to making sure the oldest among us have their wishes respected at the end of their lives.

Ellen Goodman Photo by Alan Olasin/Institute for Healthcare Improvement

Goodman started working at Newsweek the year before the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was passed and discriminating against women was legal. At the beginning of her career, most women she encountered had stories of being discriminated against, which they kept to themselves because many thought they had to fix those problems on their own. When the women’s movement broke in the early 1960s, she says women began sharing those stories, which galvanized them and gave the movement momentum.

And while much progress has been made, there’s still a second wave of change that needs to happen, she says. This month saw both Equal Pay Day, the day that symbolizes how far into the new year women need to work to earn the same as men did at the end of the previous year, and the defeat of equal pay legislation in Congress. These are signs that the movement isn’t–and shouldn’t be considered–over, she says.

“Women facing pay inequity think that it’s something they have to fix on their own, and we’ve lost that sense that we need to do this as a collective movement,” she says.

She’s concerned that young adults are apolitical and have lost faith in collective movements. While they’re vocal on social media about causes that matter to them, she says they’re not as committed to voting or pressuring politicians to support the policies in which they believe. Goodman says women like Sheryl Sandberg and her “Lean In” movement, based on her book by the same title, is doing a good job starting conversations about women and career and pay equality, but more leadership is needed.