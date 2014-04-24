Leadership Lessons From A 94-Year-Old Entrepreneur

He may be 94 years old, but Klaus Obermeyer, founder and CEO of Sport Obermeyer, still thinks like an entrepreneur and, on occasion, yodels like a Bavarian sheepherder. Both have helped his company thrive for more than six decades.

The ski and snowboard industry is full of businesses that started out as niche brands, often family-owned enterprises, that were gobbled up by heavyweights such as The North Face. But there are a couple in the category that have managed to remain independent: Sport Obermeyer is one of them. And Klaus Obermeyer, the founder and CEO is, at 94, still very much at the helm of the company he founded in his Aspen, Colorado, apartment in 1947.

Obermeyer is credited with a long list of ski-industry-transforming firsts, but he’s most proud of having built a company where employees want to stay: “People come to work for a season or two and end up staying for 25 or 30 years,” says Obermeyer.

Over the years Obermeyer cultivated a few principles that govern his life in and out of the office. Here are five of them:

When Obermeyer arrived in Aspen, after fleeing post-war Germany, he found work as a ski instructor. In those days, ski-wear consisted of wool suits that didn’t keep skiers very warm or dry. One day Obermeyer pulled a goose-down comforter off of his bed–the one his mother had insisted he bring with him when he emigrated to America– and he cut it up, and stitched it into a ski parka. “I looked like the Michelin Man in it,” he says, “but I was warm.” Later, when a client offered to buy the coat for $250, Obermeyer realized he was on to something: Skiers who were warm were more likely to stick around and pay for more lessons. “It was a win-win,” he says.

Even as his company closes in on its 70th birthday, Klaus Obermeyer still thinks of himself as an entrepreneur. In addition to that first down parka, Obermeyer is credited with inventing:

mirrored sunglasses (made of vaporized metal to block UV rays)

dual-layer ski boots (boots with a soft liner inside a plastic shell)

high-altitude sunscreen

the nylon windshirt

double-lens goggles (to prevent lenses from fogging)

the first waterproof and breathable fabrics

the modern-day ski brake

More recently, Sport Obermeyer was one of the first companies in the ski-wear business to use recycled fabrics in its garments. “I’m an aeronautical engineer by training, and I am always thinking about how to make things function better, even if they’re ‘old’ products,” Obermeyer says. For Obermeyer, this “never made” philosophy is simple: “If you’re not trying to improve, you’re cheating your customers.”