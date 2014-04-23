advertisement
20% Discount: O’Reilly Solid, Happening May 21-22 In San Francisco

By Fast Company staff1 minute Read

Solid is where hardware engineers, software developers, product managers, roboticists, designers, innovators, and business leaders will gather to explore opportunities this perfect storm of intelligent things will bring–covering everything from wearables to robotics, to the Internet of Things and frictionless manufacturing.

