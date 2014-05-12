Keeping up with the Most Creative

Weeks after she was on our November 2013 cover, the FDA ordered Wojcicki’s genetics company to halt sales of its DNA analysis kits. 23andMe complied with the request, and Wojcicki and her team are now working with the FDA to meet its regulations.

Ashifi Gogo

CEO,

Sproxil

Sproxil, which enables people in emerging markets to verify whether something they bought is real or counterfeit, was ]No. 7 on our 2013 Most Innovative Companies list, and the honors have kept on coming. The White House named Gogo an Immigrant Innovator Champion of Change, and the Schwab Foundation named him a Social Entrepreneur of the Year.

Bradford Shellhammer

Chief design officer,

Backcountry.com

Shellhammer often boasted about the speedy growth at his design startup, Fab. Turns out it was all happening a bit too fast. The business laid off more than 100 employees last fall. In November, he left his job as Fab’s chief design officer, before joining outdoor-recreation retailer Backcountry.com in the same position this past March.

Deborah Conrad

Former CMO,

Intel