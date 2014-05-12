Keeping up with the Most Creative

Anne Wojcicki
CEO,
23andMe
Weeks after she was on our November 2013 cover, the FDA ordered Wojcicki’s genetics company to halt sales of its DNA analysis kits. 23andMe complied with the request, and Wojcicki and her team are now working with the FDA to meet its regulations.
Ashifi Gogo
CEO,
Sproxil
Sproxil, which enables people in emerging markets to verify whether something they bought is real or counterfeit, was ]No. 7 on our 2013 Most Innovative Companies list, and the honors have kept on coming. The White House named Gogo an Immigrant Innovator Champion of Change, and the Schwab Foundation named him a Social Entrepreneur of the Year.
Bradford Shellhammer
Chief design officer,
Backcountry.com
Shellhammer often boasted about the speedy growth at his design startup, Fab. Turns out it was all happening a bit too fast. The business laid off more than 100 employees last fall. In November, he left his job as Fab’s chief design officer, before joining outdoor-recreation retailer Backcountry.com in the same position this past March.
Deborah Conrad
Former CMO,
Intel
In her 27 years at Intel, including six as CMO, Conrad oversaw Intel’s launch and expansion throughout Asia, and Apple’s migration to Intel processors. She left the company in April, but remains on the Intel Foundation’s board.
Leila Takayama
Senior user experience researcher,
Google X
In 2012, Takayama was teaching body language to robots. Now she’s a user-experience researcher at Google X, refining how humans interact with bots and computers.
Mark Rolston
Founder and chief creative,
Argodesign
For more than 20 years, Rolston was a mainstay at iconic design agency Frog. But in late 2013, he left to found his own company, Argodesign. It’s part incubator, part agency, and part product-development group.
Nathan Hubbard
Head of commerce,
Twitter
Hubbard had a tough job at Ticketmaster: Lead one of the most reviled companies in America. During his time there, he worked to make concertgoing more social, and boosted revenue by more than $5 per ticket. Then in August 2013, he left for one of America’s corporate darlings: Twitter, where he’s now head of commerce.
Paul Lightfoot
CEO,
BrightFarms
Lightfoot’s company designs, builds, and manages rooftop greenhouses atop supermarkets, and secured nearly $5 million in funding in early 2014 to expand into eight U.S. cities. The greenhouses, which conserve waste and provide quality produce year-round, are already atop select A&P, Cub, and Pathmark stores.
Yael Cohen
Founder and CEO,
Fuck Cancer
Scooter Braun
Talent manager
Cohen and Braun are engaged; they announced the news in January. Fast Company would like to take full responsibility for bringing these two together: Braun was No. 28 on our 2011 list, and Cohen was No. 38 in 2012.
Nate Silver
Data wonk
The king of election prediction drove huge amounts of traffic to the New York Times website, where his section, FiveThirtyEight, lived during the 2012 elections. We put him at the top of 2013’s Most Creative People list. This March, he moved his empire into a new, ESPN–funded website, Fivethirtyeight.com. It’s using data to report on everything from food to sports.
Tony Fadell
CEO,
Nest
Google acquired Nest (and the services of Fadell) for $3.2 billion in February. The purchase could put Google ahead in the race to create a fully automated home. In April, however, there was a hitch: Nest halted sales of its new smoke detector, stating that it may be slow to respond in some cases.