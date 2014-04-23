The Surprising Role Of Social Deviance In Viral News

Social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook drive about 26% of all traffic to online news stories according to the analytics provider Chartbeat –even more if you’re Upworthy or BuzzFeed, to the point that social referral traffic overshadows everything else .

The key to earning those referrals? Clickbait and “curiosity gap” headlines that hook users and draw them in. Publishers of course want more audience, more clicks, and more revenue. So it’s not uncommon to find instruction manuals emerging like, “A Scientific Guide to Writing Great Headlines on Twitter, Facebook, and Your Blog,” with data-driven tips such as “use numbers” or “ask a question” to drive click-throughs and re-shares. Upworthy tests dozens of possible headlines before settling on the one that works best for engagement.

It’s clear that headlines are an important part of the equation for creating an audience around content–but they’re also just the entry point. The underlying characteristics of the content also determine whether a story goes “viral.”

For instance, news that evokes emotions (particularly positive ones, like awe, but also negative ones like anger and anxiety) are much more likely to be shared.

Social deviance is another underlying characteristic that helps drive sharing of news on social media. It’s been known for some time that journalists are more likely to select socially deviant events for the news, creating a sort of warning mechanism about social threats to a community. But social deviance also appears to be a more general factor that can help explain interest, attention, and sharing of news on the ever-so-important social channels.

So what exactly is social deviance? When someone violates a social norm like plagiarism, or a legal norm like homicide, they’re committing an act of social deviance. Social norms are there to help define what is considered appropriate or inappropriate behavior in a given social situation. By learning about what is considered a norm violation it helps us understand the boundaries of our own behavior and what’s acceptable in our society or culture.

In a study I recently published at the Columbia University School of Journalism, my co-author and I analyzed 8,000 news headlines across eight major news outlets–and found that for six of the outlets there was a strong relationship between the social deviance of the event or topic behind the headline and the number of retweets it garnered on Twitter.