Vine’s six-second limit is a brief window for making people laugh, but to Andrew Bachelor, aka King Bach, it’s plenty of time. The 25-year-old actor has a knack for presenting complete, outrageous stories in an absurdly truncated space, and it’s helped him leapfrog from the Internet onto TV. Bachelor posted his first six-second looping Vine video under the name King Bach on May 29, 2013, and within a month had a million followers and a deal with United Talent Agency. “I don’t really write them out. If something funny happens, I think of how I can turn it into a Vine,” Bachelor says of the clips, which feature, among other motifs, some increasingly bizarre attempts to get ladies’ phone numbers. (He posts up to four clips a day.) “A lot of Viners do more relatable stuff, but I try to stay away from that. I try to maybe take a relatable situation and Bach it up.” Today, he has 6 million followers, a regular role on Showtime’s House of Lies, a forthcoming project with Adult Swim, and the attention of such comedians as Patton Oswalt, Keegan-Michael Key, and Jordan Peele. The King’s reign is just beginning.

