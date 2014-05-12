For filling in gaps in the crowd­funding economy.

Amanda Peyton

At Grand St., an online marketplace for innovative electronics, Peyton helps entrepreneurs reach a large but targeted audience of early adopters.

Grand St. provides companies with software solutions to help them market new products, process sales, and track analytics.

Peyton discovered the SideKIC, an immersion circulation cooker. Usually, these cost thousands, but the inventor had created one for $200. He was selling two or three a week out of his studio. When his product debuted on Grand St., he began to sell hundreds.

“We create a bridge to consumers for new tech,” says Peyton. “We also provide a beta-testing platform. If you need feed­back on a cool electronic that’s already in production, our knowledgeable community means you don’t have to rely on your mom for advice.”