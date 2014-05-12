Amanda Peyton

For filling in gaps in the crowdfunding economy.
What she does:
At Grand St., an online marketplace for innovative electronics, Peyton helps entrepreneurs reach a large but targeted audience of early adopters.
Why it’s innovative:
Grand St. provides companies with software solutions to help them market new products, process sales, and track analytics.
Case in point:
Peyton discovered the SideKIC, an immersion circulation cooker. Usually, these cost thousands, but the inventor had created one for $200. He was selling two or three a week out of his studio. When his product debuted on Grand St., he began to sell hundreds.
Overall goal:
“We create a bridge to consumers for new tech,” says Peyton. “We also provide a beta-testing platform. If you need feedback on a cool electronic that’s already in production, our knowledgeable community means you don’t have to rely on your mom for advice.”