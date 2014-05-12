Iolanthe Chronis

Chronis and her team aggregate crowdfunding campaigns from across the web, and host campaigns as well.

Successful crowdfunding can be an unexpected curse: Entrepreneurs aren’t always ready to handle big sales bumps. For a fee, Swish manages sales and shipping–for projects it hosts and even ones from other sites.

A crowdfunding campaign for Pyro Pet (a kitten-shaped candle) collected thousands of orders, but the makers lacked the resources to ship all those candles by hand. Swish did it for them.

“You only get one shot at your launch,” says Chronis. “Being able to talk to backers about shipping dates, letting customers update their shipping addresses, and offering call-in customer service are all really important. We’ve built those tools so you can get back to work on your creations.”