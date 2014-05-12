Iolanthe Chronis

For filling in gaps in the crowdfunding economy.
What she does:
Chronis and her team aggregate crowdfunding campaigns from across the web, and host campaigns as well.
Why it’s innovative:
Successful crowdfunding can be an unexpected curse: Entrepreneurs aren’t always ready to handle big sales bumps. For a fee, Swish manages sales and shipping–for projects it hosts and even ones from other sites.
Case in point:
A crowdfunding campaign for Pyro Pet (a kitten-shaped candle) collected thousands of orders, but the makers lacked the resources to ship all those candles by hand. Swish did it for them.
Overall goal:
“You only get one shot at your launch,” says Chronis. “Being able to talk to backers about shipping dates, letting customers update their shipping addresses, and offering call-in customer service are all really important. We’ve built those tools so you can get back to work on your creations.”