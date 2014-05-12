“You often see a cause tacked on to a movie just as it’s being released,” says Rebecca Goldman, who heads up the one-year-old philanthropic arm of Bad Robot, the film and TV company cofounded by uber-producer and director J.J. Abrams. Her mission is the opposite: building causes directly into TV shows and movies. So far, she’s connected writers on Bad Robot’s NBC show Revolution with the United Nations (to raise awareness about the one-fifth of the world’s population who live without electricity) and used Star Trek: Into Darkness to promote a group that helps post–9/11 vets–some of whom Abrams cast, too.