“There is a lot of really cool, old-school environmental activism that we do, but I see my role as making it that much more sticky and getting the next generation engaged,” says Joy Howard, who joined Patagonia last fall after a previous job as vice president of marketing for Converse All-Star at Nike. “I’m homing in on using outdoor sports adventure as a way to turn consumers into activists.” Here are two of her recent endeavors that use content as a centerpiece:

A 30-minute film called Worn Wear premiered in 15 retail stores on Black Friday last year and encouraged consumers to repair their clothing rather than purchase brand-new stuff. Surprisingly, sales increased by 42% over the previous year’s Black Friday, according to the company. A feature-length film called DamNation , which won an audience choice award at South by Southwest, advocates dam removal to promote river restoration. Howard created the marketing and distribution strategy behind the film’s nine-city tour this spring (followed by a June debut on Vimeo and a college run this fall). The brand will also urge consumers to take action and sign a Change.org petition that pushes President Obama to crack down on the nation’s deadbeat dams.