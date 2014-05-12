Royal Enfield is the world’s oldest continuously produced motorcycle brand. Started in England in 1901, it died there in the 1960s but survived in India. Siddhartha Lal wants to bring it back to the U.K.–and beyond.

“To reinvigorate the midsize motorcycle segment globally.”

“My father [who’d retired in 1997 as CEO of Eicher but was still the majority shareholder] told me, ‘We’re thinking of selling Royal Enfield.’ I said, ‘Let me give it a shot.’ I thought, How difficult could it be to sell a few more motorcycles? I was naive.”

“Expanding beyond India. The roots of the brand are very much English, but today, we’re 95% Indian, 5% overseas.”

Siddhartha Lal

“A low cost base–our operating margins are upwards of 20%–and a brand that’s not new.”

“The rides we conduct. Last year was our 10th year of what we call a Himalayan Odyssey. We took 100 people along, but it inspired thousands to do similar, shorter rides.”