D’Artagnan is America’s most influential heritage-meat purveyor. This spring, it debuted Green Circle chickens, which are fed vegetable scraps.

“To have in the center of the plate the best product possible.”

“I am from Gascony, in southwest France. I am the seventh generation in the restaurant business.”

Ariane Daguin

“The perception of the value of food in America. A heritage chicken that lives twice as long as a commodity one costs at least twice as much.”

“More than 60% of our business is restaurants.”

“An educated consumer will take time to read what’s on the label.”