The 120-year-old British outerwear brand has recently seen record profits thanks to a canny expansion into fashion via collaborations with Adidas and Pantone, plus young designers including Christopher Raeburn.

“To become the best British lifestyle brand.”

“I was 28, with a little girl of 2, when John [her husband and then head of Barbour] died, and I was left with a majority shareholding. I set about learning everything, including how to make a jacket.”

Dame Margaret Barbour

“Fashion. We can’t stray too far from our heritage.”

“Being a small company, we can move and change quickly. We’ve also been careful and live a fairly modest life.”

“Our photography. We recently photographed a girl in a ball gown, and she was wearing a Burghley, a long coat. It was shot in Cambridge–there’s a historical purpose to it.”