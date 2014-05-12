How do online advertisers know to show you the exact pair of shoes you’ve been coveting? Claudia Perlich and her team are among the leading creators of algorithmic analytics–the dark art that connects advertisers with consumers. And now, with real-time auctions, she’s doing it fast. The moment people land on a web page, ad space is auctioned to advertisers based on pages people have viewed and other info–within 30 milliseconds. Dstillery is fielding some 10 billion requests a day. Handling them, Perlich says, requires “an incredible mix of intuition and creativity.”