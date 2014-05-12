Michele Clapton won an Emmy for the medieval-flavored costumes in HBO’s Game of Thrones, which have inspired fashions at Valentino, Helmut Lang, and Derek Lam. Between seasons she works on film projects, such as Werner Herzog’s Queen of the Desert–about the life of writer and explorer Gertrude Bell (due out in 2015)–and the Memento-like Before I Go to Sleep (out this fall).

Fast Company: Game of Thrones is based on books about a fictional world, so you must have had a lot of latitude when creating the costumes.

Clapton: I love the freedom of Game of Thrones. Developing the visual sense of the character– that’s the essence of all costume design.