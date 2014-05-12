Hugh Evans had no idea what he was getting into when he boarded the plane. He was 14 years old, and he was leaving his hometown of Melbourne, Australia, to spend several weeks doing community service in Manila, the sprawling, poverty-ridden Philippine capital. As part of the service program, Evans, already a do-gooder at heart, spent a night with Sonny Boy, a young man who belonged to a community of scavengers living in a massive garbage dump called Smokey Mountain, so-named for the noxious gases rising from the festering waste piles. After cooking and eating dinner in Sonny Boy’s shanty, they turned in. “Cockroaches were crawling all over us,” Evans recalls. “The smell of rubbish was all around.” As Evans failed to sleep, he says, “I realized it was pure chance that I was born where I was born and he was born where he was born.”

A decade later, in 2008–after volunteering in India with Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity and raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for not-for-profits–Evans founded the Global Poverty Project (GPP), an insanely optimistic effort to help the world’s needy. It’s an innovative cocktail of entertainment, social media, and gamification, and has rallied millions of people worldwide, including celebrity supporters like Ben Affleck and Denmark’s Crown Princess Mary, and an array of corporate backers such as Hewlett-Packard and FedEx. “It is possible for us to see an end to extreme poverty in our lifetime,” he says. “We can do this.” Evans, 31, the son of a geologist and a jeweler, is not interested in awareness campaigns or special days that do little more than remind us yet again that poor people exist. “People don’t need to become more aware of poverty–they need to know how to end it,” says Evans, who in 2004 was named Young Australian of the Year for his antipoverty activism. “If I create a thunderclap on World Such-and-Such Day, that’s great, but what do you then expect us to do? The majority of campaigns, they don’t ask for anything.”

Slightly dorky and irrepressibly earnest, Evans will gladly humble himself to win someone’s ear, attention, and backing. In 2007, he met the actor Hugh Jackman at a cocktail party in Canberra, Australia. “I thought he was one of the waiting staff, he was so young,” Jackman recalls. When Evans approached, Jackman asked for a drink. “So I brought him a drink,” says Evans, who has a master’s in international relations from Cambridge. He graciously served it with an extended discourse on the problem of poverty.

Actor Hugh Jackman (with Evans) is one of GPP’s most active supporters. Photo by Michael N. Todaro, Getty Images

Jackman was captivated. “I spent two hours with him and realized he was not only a hell of a lot smarter than me but probably the smartest guy in the room,” the actor says. “Every idea I’d had of how to use my profile to help make the planet a better place was trumped by his vision, his passion, and his dedication.”

Today, Jackman serves as ambassador for Live Below the Line, an ongoing GPP program that encourages participants to try to live on less than $1.50 a day–the extreme-poverty line–as 1.2 billion people around the world still do. (GPP doesn’t trot out celebrity spokespeople and photograph them hugging the poor.) While Jackman acknowledges that, for most of us, “it is impossible to know what the reality of extreme poverty really is,” this exercise in participatory empathy hints at the challenges–and, as with all of GPP’s programming, spurs people to action.

Even as he asks people to do more, Evans knows the limits of altruism and the need for market incentives. So, like Blake Mycoskie of Toms, who has made giving easier for buyers of shoes and sunglasses, Evans has paired charity with a fixture of modern life: music.