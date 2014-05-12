advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Izzie Lerer

Izzie Lerer
By Sarah Lawson1 minute Read

For pouncing on an opportunity.

Cat videos remain the Internet’s most powerful known click bait, but Izzie Lerer wanted to reach viewers eager to “take it a step further,” she says, who “are interested in the animal-welfare movement.” Launched in January, the Dodo mixes silly content with serious stories about animal-rights issues. “The readership is there,” says Lerer (daughter of BuzzFeed chairman and VC star Ken Lerer), who’s working on a PhD in philosophy at Columbia with a focus on animal-human interaction. Apparently so: The site quickly hit more than 1 million uniques a month.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life