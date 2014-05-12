Cat videos remain the Internet’s most powerful known click bait, but Izzie Lerer wanted to reach viewers eager to “take it a step further,” she says, who “are interested in the animal-welfare movement.” Launched in January, the Dodo mixes silly content with serious stories about animal-rights issues. “The readership is there,” says Lerer (daughter of BuzzFeed chairman and VC star Ken Lerer), who’s working on a PhD in philosophy at Columbia with a focus on animal-human interaction. Apparently so: The site quickly hit more than 1 million uniques a month.