The drop, says Brazilian designer Fred Gelli, is the “minimal unit of liquid in nature, with the best relationship between volume and surface.” So last year, when his design firm, Tátil Design, helped create sustainable packaging for Natura’s new Sou line of hair and skin-care products, he delivered a colorful, drop-shaped pouch that allows users to extract products until the very last… you guessed it. To help further mesh nature and business, Gelli counts a biologist among his team and teaches a college course on biomimicry. He’s even helped launch Pipa, Brazil’s first startup accelerator. Naturally.