Jawbone’s Up fitness trackers have taught Monica Rogati a ton about how we sleep. Women, for example, log an average of 20 more minutes per night than men; men are 19% more likely to browse the web after 5 p.m., which results in 37 minutes less sound sleep. Now Rogati and her team are channeling that info into new products. “It’s about anticipating choices people are going to make,” she says. Up’s “Today I Will” feature, for example, challenges users based on their data–to put down that latte, say, or go to sleep by a certain time. It’s the next level of self-improvement, finally with instant data results.