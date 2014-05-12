She may hold a PhD from Harvard, but her claim to fame is making foulmouthed fictional sports hero Kenny Powers into K-Swiss’s MFCEO. Kelly Schoeffel was also part of the strategy team that connected Samsung with Jay Z to give away a million copies of Magna Carta Holy Grail. “That’s when things are really fun, when you can get your brand out in culture and give people something exciting,” she says. For Target, Schoeffel led a back-to-school Instagram campaign that boosted traffic by 50% and sales by 12%. Oh, and she also planted kale in her L.A. office’s garden. It’s the Magna Carta Holy Grail of vegetables.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story stated that Kelly Schoeffel connected Samsung with Jay Z. We regret the error.