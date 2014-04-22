How Brands Can Win At The Sharing Economy

The notion of ownership is changing. Consumers, particularly young ones, are more interested in experiences than possessions. That’s led to the explosion of the Sharing Economy , a catchall term for new business models that allow regular people to share property, possessions, skills and knowledge.

This sounds amazing for customers, and a nightmare for brands. But it doesn’t have to be that way, so long as brands open themselves up to new ways of thinking, new ways of doing business, and new ideas about what value truly is.

The first step is to recognize the sharing economy isn’t going anywhere. Total revenues in the collaborative economy sector were estimated at $3.5 billion in 2013, with growth of 25%, according to Forbes. Rachel Botsman assures us that P2P rental market alone is worth $16 billion. The Economist got so smitten that it proclaimed 2013 “The Year of Collaborative Consumption.” Mary Meeker, the queen of Internet trends, decided that sharing economy was one of the trends for 2012. Some go as far as to predict that collaborative economy is potentially a $110 billion market. Uber alone is valued at $3.3 billion.

This is more than a symptom of venture-capital-inflated Silicon Valley. It is rooted in human behavior. It is a combination of value-seeking, convenience, instant gratification, quality control, and looking for a less-mass, more unique experiences.

Brands don’t provide this. They don’t provide this superior experience. They don’t even compete on the basis of customer experience. Their marketing doesn’t concern itself with experience. Their value chain is devoid of it. Traditionally, brands were mediators between producers and consumers, making producers more attractive to consumers and convincing consumers that they will be prettier, stronger, smarter because of products and services that producers create. Today, all we need to make a decision is a review, a photo and a community endorsement.

A brand is going to be more valuable to consumers if it creates some sort of new value that did not exist before.

This is where digital can help brands. Collaborative economy startups have value chains that optimize a marketplace. Uber created a flexible incentive system for drivers to go out on the road, which created a public backlash, but actually very effectively solved the problem of supply-and-demand in the taxi cab marketplace.

A brand’s traditional, legacy business is going to be more valuable to consumers if it adds an existing marketplace to it. TaskRabbit is a marketplace for time, skills and knowledge, and, not accidentally, the most popular task there is assembling Ikea furniture. Many people fear and loathe Ikea manuals. They would rather pay someone to go through the ordeal. Right therein lies an opportunity for Ikea. Ikea should own the “Ikea-assembling skills” marketplace on TaskRabbit. The option of having a TaskRabbit individual should be part of every online and in-store order, all bidding already done by Ikea. The retailer then delivers to your door both the furniture and the person who will assemble it.