Filmmaker Jehane Noujaim wanted to document Egypt’s 2011 uprising but was unable to bring professional videographers or equipment into her home country. So she improvised–in effect, becoming a revolution all her own. She used cheap DSLR cameras and a crew of locals whom she met in Tahrir Square to capture the coup that ousted a president. To finance the project, she raised funding on Kickstarter and through grants, then signed a distribution deal with Net­flix. And when Egyptian censors stalled on the release of her film, Noujaim simply posted a free Arab-language version on YouTube. The movie itself, a heartbreaking, hopeful meditation on the Arab Spring, was nominated for an Oscar. “It’s about the struggle for change,” says Noujaim. “That’s an issue that resonates in squares around the world.”