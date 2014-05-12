“We are a product company out of India, a country known for its technology services,” says Naveen Tewari of InMobi, which makes and distributes ads for brands such as Ben & Jerry’s and Kia, and is second only to Google in the world’s mobile-ad market. Its unique platform serves ads to its network of 759 million active monthly users based on external feeds like location, weather, and news. So the next time you get an ad for a cold drink on an exceptionally hot day, you may have Tewari to thank for it.