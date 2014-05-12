Anyone with an eBay log-​in has access to Michael Phillips ­Moskowitz and his band of curators, who sift through millions of items and group their favorites into collections such as “Retro Redux” or “The Natural World.” To him, they’re searching for “soul.” “We want to use the power of story to expand people’s thinking and inform behavior,” says Moskowitz, who joined the company after his Bureau of Trade site was acquired by eBay last fall. “Story is the thing that triggers our lizard brain. It’s about memorable, meaningful, measurable experiences, not just merchandise.”