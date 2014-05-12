For being any retailer’s social solution.
“What we’re building is parallel to Twitter and Instagram, but for shopping,” says Deena Varshavskaya, a Russian-born web designer who created Wanelo as a side project in 2010. The site allows users to create collections and purchase products from more than 300,000 online stores.
It boasts more than 11 million customers, and they’re buying lots of stuff: Wanelo referrals generate more revenue at retailers such as clothing chain Wet Seal than either Twitter or Pinterest. “The meaning of a store is changing,” says Varshavskaya.