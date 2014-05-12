“What we’re building is parallel to Twitter and Insta­gram, but for ­shopping,” says Deena ­Varshavskaya, a Russian-born web designer who created Wanelo as a side project in 2010. The site allows users to create ­collections and purchase products from more than 300,000 online stores.

It boasts more than 11 million ­customers, and they’re buying lots of stuff: Wanelo referrals ­generate more revenue at retailers such as ­clothing chain Wet Seal than either ­Twitter or ­Pinterest. “The meaning of a store is changing,” says Varshavskaya.