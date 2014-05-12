In New York, April ­Bloomfield has elevated pub grub (the Spotted Pig and the Breslin) and ­reimagined the oyster bar (John Dory). Last fall, with partner Ken Friedman, she revived a ­century-old institution in San Francisco, the Tosca Café. Her rustic dishes tend to have idiosyncratic origins. Sometimes she’ll pour a cup of tea, pile cookbooks on the bed, and let hunger guide her creativity. Next up: a revamp of the Lusty Lady, a onetime strip club near Tosca; a second cookbook; and, possibly, a return to her U.K. homeland. “We have eyeballs in London,” she says.