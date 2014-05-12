Chase Adam

For splicing information with quality medical care.
What does he do?
Watsi is a crowdfunding platform that allows users to donate directly to patients seeking medical treatment in the developing world.
How can a creative approach improve the health care field?
“With health care, creativity is a bit of a touchy subject. The biggest question is, Where and how can we be creative? It’s finding these high-benefit, low-risk areas.”
What skill or mind-set could the health care world use more of?
“I hope there will be more people putting thought into the user experience in health care. The health field in the United States is very business-to-business heavy, and as a result the consumer space has been slow to evolve.”
What’s a challenge that you often come across?
“Juxtaposing long-term vision and day-to-day execution. For instance, I believe that one day, everyone will have access to a basic level of health care. But what I’m not as sure of is the exact path to getting there.”
What can better data or big data teach us about health that we didn’t know before?
“People are going to require more transparency in their lives, and especially in health care. That’s fundamentally going to change. The more information you have, the better decisions you can make.”