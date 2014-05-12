Chase Adam

Watsi is a crowdfunding platform that allows users to donate directly to ­patients seeking medical treatment in the developing world.

“With health care, creativity is a bit of a touchy subject. The biggest question is, Where and how can we be creative? It’s finding these high-benefit, low-risk areas.”

“I hope there will be more people putting thought into the user experience in health care. The health field in the United States is very business-to-business heavy, and as a result the consumer space has been slow to evolve.”

“Juxtaposing long-term vision and day-to-day ­execution. For instance, I believe that one day, ­everyone will have access to a basic level of health care. But what I’m not as sure of is the exact path to getting there.”

“People are going to ­require more transparency in their lives, and especially in health care. That’s fundamentally ­going to change. The more information you have, the better decisions you can make.”