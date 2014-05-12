Anmol Madan

For splicing information with quality medical care.
What does he do?
The Ginger.io app collects health data via periodic surveys and sensors on your smartphone. It shares the results with your doctor, who can intervene before bad habits become harmful.
How can a creative approach improve the health care field?
“It’s not just the fact that the data exists that’s interesting. It’s also the fact that now you can start to play with data in a way that we were never able to before. That’s where a creative approach is useful, to look at data in different ways.”
What skill or mind-set could the health care world use more of?
“You have a lot of people coming into the field–computer scientists and statisticians, and also venture capitalists and software and social companies. It’s going to cause the system to change from within.”
What’s a challenge that you often come across?
“The biggest questions are, You have the data–so what? What can you predict from it? How can you act on it? Data for the sake of data is not great. So how do you make it actionable by an MD or a nurse?”
What can better data or big data teach us about health that we didn’t know before?
“Instead of sampling [what’s going on in the world] every six months, you can now sample once every five minutes, and sample thousands of variables.”