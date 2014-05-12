Anmol Madan

The Ginger.io app collects health data via periodic surveys and sensors on your smartphone. It shares the results with your doctor, who can ­intervene before bad habits become harmful.

“It’s not just the fact that the data exists that’s interesting. It’s also the fact that now you can start to play with data in a way that we were never able to before. That’s where a creative ­approach is useful, to look at data in different ways.”

“You have a lot of people coming into the field–computer scientists and statisticians, and also ­venture capitalists and software and social ­companies. It’s going to cause the system to change from within.”

“The biggest questions are, You have the data–so what? What can you predict from it? How can you act on it? Data for the sake of data is not great. So how do you make it actionable by an MD or a nurse?”

“Instead of sampling [what’s going on in the world] every six months, you can now sample once every five minutes, and sample thousands of variables.”