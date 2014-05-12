Linda Avey

Curious Inc. provides an online forum for people to share their personal health data and interpret it collectively.

“We’re all creative, and I think we can harness this creativity by listening to patients more. The traditional model of research was to cut off any conversation or engagement with the patients, but we need to get directly involved and have an ­ongoing conversation.”

“Much of what’s broken in our system at a fundamental level comes from the education process. If we can have a little more of a cross-pollination, that would open the education process to more ideas and creativity.”

“Some people are questioning what opening up these cans of worms means for privacy. Those are worthy conversations. But at the same time, if they are impeding progress, that’s where I get frustrated.”

“We’re starting to see companies open up access to data. The more we have, the more we’re ­going to start to learn. The question is, How do we probe our bodies in interesting ways and quantify what’s going on?”