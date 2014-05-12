The Brooklyn-based fingernail decorator’s intricate designs–inspired by everything from Chanel to manga to Twin Peaks–helped spark the recent obsession with over-the-top polish creations. Now Fleury Rose is courted by celebrities, fashion editors, beauty-product companies, and runway designers, while trendsetters such as Nicki Minaj and Martha Stewart are getting in on the craze. Nail art has gotten so popular that manicure supplies have now officially surpassed lipstick sales.

Fast Company: How did you get into this unusual line of work?

Rose: Before doing nails, I studied fine art: illustration, comics, painting, sculpture. I knew I wanted to do something creative, but I wasn’t sure what. I found a community of girls on Tumblr who were doing cool nail stuff. I just love doing tiny, detailed little paintings. It never dawned on me that I could make a career out of it.