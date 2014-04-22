Programming In Time For Dinner

Programmers often get stereotyped as night owls–a habit endemic to young programmers. But what happens when those night owls have kids and develop more demanding personal lives? Here are a few ways to think about your time that should take some of the conflict out of your time management conundrum.

On the whole, more adult responsibilities–whether kids or just a cat–means less time programming. Counterintuitively, this can be a great thing for your work.

“The best time-saving trick for programming is to think before you type,” says programmer and podcaster John Siracusa. “Young programmers usually want to dive right in and start coding. But being forced to stop and do something else, by your kids or other family obligations, gives your brain a chance to process things. Heading to bed and resuming work the next day is almost always a much more efficient use of time than trying to stay up until you’ve cracked the problem,” he says. “A tired brain writes bad code. This is true regardless of your family situation. Kids just serve as a handy reminder.”

This same type of thinking is independently echoed by programmer Greg Knauss.

“The biggest change I’ve made, or tried to make, is to simply have a single focus when I’m doing something. If I’m coding, I try to be just coding. If I’m home, I try to be just home,” says Knauss. “It’s conventional wisdom that multitasking simply doesn’t work, and I’ve definitely found that to be the case for me.”

It stands to reason that even with the best intentions, carving out separate time for different activities isn’t just something that happens, it has to be intentional. Focusing on work at certain times and family other times has to be practiced rather than assumed.

“I know early on in my career I would often get stuck in the ‘things will settle down later’ mindset, that if I only got through the current sprint then I’d be fine,” says David Smith, developer of Feed Wrangler and Pedometer++. “If you are in a mindset where everything is always urgent and essential you’ll never find time for the time for anything else.”