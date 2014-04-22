Infographic: These Are The Funniest (And Least Funny) Cities In America

Recently, University of Colorado professor Peter McGraw explained to Co.Create why some things are funny and others are not. Now, he’s explaining why some places are funny and others are not.

Over the course of compiling data for his new book The Humor Code, the laugh-loving professor created a Humor Algorithm (the appropriately acronymed HA) to locate the funniest cities in the country. During these nine months, McGraw, co-author Joel Warner, and their team conducted interviews and surveys, both in person and on the Internet, with residents of the 10 largest U.S. cities. Factors included “Number of comedy clubs per square mile” and “Number of famous funny tweeters living in each city, divided by city population.”

Chicago, Boston, and Atlanta are apparently at the top of the heap, while Miami, Jacksonville, and Fort Worth are at the bottom. See the full infographic blow, created by Ron Doyle, and while the results are by no means conclusive, if you’re a Floridian with comedy leanings, you might consider packing your bags.



