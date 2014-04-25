When Email Overload Actually Works In Your Favor

Erica Cerulo describes her inbox as “the scariest.” “I don’t delete anything. I have hundreds of thousands of emails–I had to buy more Gmail storage,” the Of a Kind founder told Fast Company. If inbox zero is zen, Cerulo’s email situation is mayhem. But, she doesn’t feel overwhelmed by it; she embraces the chaos. “My system works for me,” she added.

Both Cerulo and her Of a Kind co-founder, Claire Mazur, are email advocates. Mazur’s inbox isn’t quite at the level of her partner’s, but any champion of inbox zero would cringe at its disorder. Like Cerulo, she accepts the overload. “It is what it is,” she said.

Claire Mazur and Erica Cerulo

It’s not that Cerulo and Mazur have given up, letting their unruly inboxes rule their lives. In fact, they have engineered the email inundation into their work flow.

“We CC each other on every single email–even if it has nothing to do with the other person,” explained Mazur. “We CC each other to the point where I accidentally CC Erica on emails with my wedding planner.” As you can imagine, the rule results in inbox insanity.

Appropriately, the company’s origin story also involves frantic email. The two friends, who met in 2002 at the University of Chicago, conceptualized the design-focused shopping destination over 25 frantic emails in 12 hours. The habit seems to have stuck because now the two message each other all day, every day. They even have their Google Calendars synched, including personal events.

All this oversharing might sound horrible, invasive, and overwhelming to many of us. But Cerulo and Mazur find it reduces their stress. The two adopted the CC everything policy when they first started the site back in 2010. “When you’re setting up a business and you have to get your tax ID, and get a payment process, and all this stuff there’s a million emails going back and forth and a million things to do,” explained Mazur. “Not necessarily knowing what’s happening becomes really stressful.”

They haven’t stopped CC’ing since.