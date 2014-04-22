To Bring Climate Change Home, A Chef Cooks Eggs and Bacon Directly On Hot Pavement

This past December, Asuncion the capital of Paraguay, was found to be one of the hottest cities in the world. The reason: deforestation. According to the WWF, today, 1,700,000 hectares are left of the 8.8 million hectares of the Upper Parana Atlantic Forest (BAAPA) that existed in 1960, equivalent to one fifth of the surface of Paraguay–that is, in the last 50 years 80% of these Paraguayan native forests have disappeared.