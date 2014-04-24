After Much Anticipation, IFTTT Launches App For Android

Android fans of automation service IFTTT have had to wait patiently. When the company–short for “If This, Then That”–debuted an iPhone app last summer , it said an Android version was on the way. “The second we launched iOS, users of IFTTT haven’t let us forget about Android,” cofounder and CEO Linden Tibbets told Fast Company.

Then, when IFTTT made another major mobile announcement earlier this month, the focus was once again on iOS: the release of a universal app that runs both on iPhone and iPad. Finally making good on its promise, IFTTT on Thursday launched its Android app and six new channels specific to the Android mobile operating system.

IFTTT’s dashboard on an Android tablet. Image: IFTTT

A service that connects various apps and gadgets (also known as channels), IFTTT features millions of user-created recipes that execute specific actions when a channel is triggered. Since last summer, about 30% of user interactions–like signing up for the service, creating recipes, or sharing recipes–occur on mobile, and Tibbets expects that number to rise now that its Android app is out.

However, building for Android wasn’t as simple as just porting over the iOS experience.

“There’s a lot of new functionality that IFTTT for Android brings to users, and figuring out those things takes time,” said director of mobile Devin Foley, whose team has been developing the app for eight months. “Android gives developers a lot of freedom when it comes to accessing capabilities on the device, things like being able to send text messages, read the text message log, setting the wallpaper, adjusting the volume.”





To help users discover recipes, IFTTT currently relies on curating by hand with featured recipes, top, and recipe collections. Image: IFTTT

Released along with the app are six channels for Android that allow users to create recipes based on device, location, photos, notifications, phone calls, and SMS. “I think that’s the most number of channels we launched on any given day in history,” Tibbets said. With these channels users can, for example, automatically change their wallpaper when they take a picture on Instagram or send a text message after arriving at a certain location.

Like the refreshed iOS app, the Android version puts recipe collections, recipes grouped by themes such as travel or nature, front and center. Curation is IFTTT’s first foray into recipe discovery, but the company aims to release more robust discovery and recommendation tools later this year to algorithmically help users find relevant and helpful recipes.