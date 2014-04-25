How HBO Recreated The Studiedly Zany Offices Of Silicon Valley

Silicon Valley is not your typical workplace comedy. The new HBO series, loosely based on creator Mike Judge’s experience as test engineer at a tech startup in the ’80s, follows protagonist Richard Hendriks–who invents a powerful file-compression technology called Pied Piper –as he starts his own company and fights for a slice of the tech-boom pie. Along the way, we get a fictionalized glimpse of Silicon Valley office spaces–a subject easy to satirize, given how Bay Area tech giants such as Google have become famous for their zany , playground-plush offices spaces.

The interior look of Hooli was inspired by trips to Google and Facebook.

Silicon Valley is a meticulously researched show–tech advisors help ensure that even scribblings on Post-It notes on set seem as realistic as possible–and the work spaces that appear on screen are no exception. Production designer Richard Toyon, the man responsible for the visual storytelling, called up friends all over Silicon Valley to get a peek inside the offices of Facebook, Google, Zynga, and others. Security often prevented Toyon from taking pictures inside the buildings, so he made due with mental notes.





“There’s a certain amount of license” in recreating what he and Judge saw in real-life startup offices, he tells Co.Design, but “for the most part we tried to follow the ideals and those qualities as much as possible.”

“The larger tech companies are very campus-oriented,” Toyon points out. Unfortunately, that staple of Silicon Valley suburban office complexes doesn’t really exist in Southern California, where the show was filmed. You might find the same type of buildings, but where Facebook might have a quad in which a department could hold a bike meeting, most Los Angeles office complexes just feature, well, parking lots. So Judge and his team went to the places that naturally have the atmosphere that tech companies try most to emulate–the college campus–and filmed exterior shots at, for example, the new campus center of Cal State University’s Los Angeles.

The interior look of Hooli, the tech company where Richard initially works as an engineer, was inspired by Toyon’s trips to Google and Facebook. Toyon wanted to create spaces that that were “very interactive and sort of newer in terms of the corporate culture”–funky meeting spaces and lots of kitchens. (In the first episode, the main thing that stands out about Hooli’s office is the insane assortment of snacks available.) Concrete floors give it that stripped-down startup feel.

Richard (Thomas Middleditch, left) and Big Head (Josh Brener)* walk through Hooli. Jaimie Trueblood/HBO

“The individualized ergonomic quality to each space was really important to Mike,” Toyon says. “Google has a department of ergonomics, so every person is comfortable.” That translates into a wide variety of desk setups inside Nucleus, the clandestine Hooli project focused on recreating Richard’s technology and beating him to market. Engineers are standing and sitting, and staring at multiple computer monitors. As the work gets frenzied, towards the end of the season, the space gets crowded with more employees and more monitors. (It’s enough to make you want to retreat into an energy pod.)