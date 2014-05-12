Anthony Perez and his team are working to imbue each Starbucks with a uniquely local–and sustainable–flair. In the past 18 months, he has introduced a LEED–certified Starbucks built from a cargo container, honed the idea into a 500-square-foot walk-up store covered partially with reclaimed lumber and local art, and developed variations of these shops that can squeeze into spaces where larger Starbucks might not fit. “We need to make sure whatever we do is provocative,” Perez says. “If people walk by and don’t notice it, something is wrong.”