Last fall, Naval Ravikant launched Syndicates, a web platform that helps Silicon Valley influencers collect investor “backers” and funnel the pooled money into promising startups. So far, backers have to be “accredited,” i.e., rich, but when the SEC loosens crowdfunding rules, Syndicates could help retail investors connect with the next Twitter. Meanwhile, the company’s must-read emails remain crucial in bringing startups to the attention of major investors. AngelList is “a way to open up deal flow and share it,” Ravikant says.