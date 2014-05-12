advertisement
Sleep Light

Withings Aura Smart Sleep System
By Margaret Rhodes1 minute Read

“There are multiple pillars of wellness,” says Raphael Auphan, product manager at Withings. “One is exercise, the other is nutrition, and the third one is sleep.” In the wearable wellness-device market, that third pillar is so far the least examined. Withings was early to fitness tracking; the French company released a smart scale in 2009 that could sync weight to an app via Wi-Fi. Its new Aura alarmclock system goes on sale this spring, and represents a big move beyond tallying up figures (steps, pounds, hours slept) to actually offering help. It’s designed to appeal to the very laziest among us: Slip a fabric-covered sensor under the mattress and open an app, and the Aura gets to work.

Withings Aura Smart Sleep System, $299 withings.com

That sensor measures movements, so over time the Aura learns the optimal time to rouse a user from sleep (within a dictated window). Even more futuristic is its use of colored light to hack our alertness: At night, the orb glows a deep, comforting orange, like a setting sun; in the morning, it slowly turns on a blue light that Harvard scientists say can suppress melatonin. “You don’t have to do anything or wear anything,” Auphan says. “It’s like a small electronic friend on the bedside table.”

