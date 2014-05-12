The Recommender

Jewelry for a Cause: “This New Jersey–based business tackles the important mission of getting illegal guns off the streets by melting the metals down into superchic bracelets and cuff links. I’m always inspired by fashion brands that incorporate pressing social issues into their plan. It’s a modern approach to business and style.”

2. Paul James

Global brand leader, W Hotels

The Motley: “It’s an upscale men’s grooming site that lets me fill my dopp kit with all the TSA–approved, travel-size products I need.”

3. Toby Joe Boudreaux

CTO and managing partner, product development, Control Group

Ableton Push: “I love synths and maintain a decently large eurorack mod-ular synthesizer. The Push is a hardware controller that lets me control my modular quite well, in addition to being a controller for composition within the sound editor on my laptop.”

4. Willie Degel

Host of Food Network’s Restaurant Stakeout