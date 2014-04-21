Netflix: We’re Raising Prices For New Members

Here’s an interesting nugget from Netflix’s new report to shareholders. CEO Reed Hastings writes that next quarter, the service plans on raising prices by “a dollar or two.” Right now, Netflix offers a streaming plan starting at $7.99 a month in the U.S. But analysts caution that as the service looks to expand–it already gobbles up over 30% of all downstream Internet traffic–the current pricing model would not be sustainable, especially as it dives into the very expensive original content game. As for existing members? They’ll be able to stay at the current price structure, per Netflix, “for a generous time period.”