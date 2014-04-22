There Is A Gay Jean: Betabrand’s Denim Reveals A Rainbow With Repeat Wearing

On the heels of its campaign to showcase (really) smart women in its spring clothing , Betabrand, the San Francisco-based purveyor of Cordarounds and “Vagisoft” blankets is introducing a “Gay Jean.”

Fans of the satiric sartorialist needn’t worry, this is not a stunt product. Designed by Betabrand’s in-house talent Steven B. Wheeler, the denim starts out looking like any other premium five-pocket. After multiple washes though, the indigo dye fades to reveal a rainbow of threads where ordinary jeans simply turn pale. Get it?





“I guess that’s the beauty of a good idea,” says Wheeler, “it’s relatively easy to get people to help you flesh it out like you’d imagined.”

Wheeler, an apprentice tailor before earning a BFA from San Francisco’s Academy of Art, says that the idea came from looking at fabric swatches. “During a recap, someone said that this fabric kinda, ‘comes out of the closet,’ and the idea took off from there,” he tells Co.Create.

He ran with the concept as he became aware “just how perfectly analogous to my own life experience as a gay man it is,” Wheeler asserts. “The fabric is made with innate characteristics, and time and exposure to wear reveals these traits. It’s not only a metaphor for the gay experience, it’s a metaphor for the human experience,” he explains. “We all have things we’re born with, and these aspects of our character develop over time and the inevitable process of maturation.”

Cue Lady Gaga’s infectious anthem.