Users Actually Seem To Like Facebook’s Auto-Play Videos

According to Adobe, it’s actually the opposite. The volume of videos played on Facebook has increased 134% in the first quarter from the prior one, but so too has user engagement. Overall, clicks, comments, and shares of video posts increased 58% quarter over quarter. (Keep in mind Facebook’s API, which Adobe pulled for this report, doesn’t have data on how often a video is paused, which could be a more telling figure.)





When Adobe released its Digital Index last quarter, the company warned of leveling growth on Facebook after the strong holiday quarter, but that hasn’t been the case. In fact, Facebook has seen ad click-through-rates increase 20% quarterly (160% year over year) while producing 75% of traffic to retail sites, up 13% from the prior quarter. Meanwhile, cost per click has declined 11%, which Tamara Gaffney, principal analyst for the Adobe Digital Index, said is “good news for marketers and Facebook.” Marketers are paying less to run their campaigns, and Facebook’s volume of ad impressions is growing. Facebook was also able to increase revenue per visit by 2%, to $1.24, quarter over quarter while Twitter, Pinterest, and Twitter all saw declines.

“When you see Twitter, Tumblr, and Pinterest continue to grow even when it’s not a big quarter [such as the holiday season in the fourth quarter], we’ll know they’re taking a major position in regular media buy,” Gaffney told Fast Company.





For what it’s worth, the report also found Fridays to be the most engaging day of the week. Most social impressions occur then, as do a quarter of all video plays on Facebook. “It’s not casual Fridays anymore,” Gaffney said. “It’s social media Friday.”