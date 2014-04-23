How The Makers Of “Wolfenstein: The New Order” Reimagined The Music Of The ’60s–If The Nazis Won WWII

The Wolfenstein franchise is as storied as any in video games: it essentially launched the first-person-shooter as a format, and straight-up Nazi fightin’ never really goes out of style. But for the latest iteration of the franchise, game studio Bethesda opted to not just create the next chapter in the World War II shooter, but to rewrite history. In the new Wolfenstein: The New Order, out May 20, you’re not an Allied soldier taking on German forces, you’re a resistance fighter who wakes up after two decades in a coma.

While Wolfenstein: The New Order’s protagonist was out, alas, the Nazis won World War II–suddenly, it’s the 1960s, and it’s time to try to reclaim a world that’s been utterly conquered by the Nazis.

In order to create this immersive experience–one in which both the player and the character are in a 1960s that is not what they might expect–Bethesda opted to recreate the element of ’60s culture that’s perhaps most readily identifiable as a sign of those times: the music. It’s hard to say who the German Andy Warhol might have been, but by partnering with Copilot Music + Sound, Bethesda created a fictional record label, Neumond Recording Company, and a real, entire soundtrack of Nazi rock and roll hits that might have evolved in a world in which the Germans won the war.

All of which touches on an immediate paradox: How can you have rock and roll, if you don’t have the black American artists who invented it?

That’s a question that Copilot creative partners Jason Menkes and Ravi Krishnaswami put a lot of thought into, and their approach to that question informs the seriousness with which they–and Bethesda–approached building the world of Wolfenstein: The New Order. “The whole idea was, in this world, would the blues exist? Would rock and roll exist? And if so, how would it be different?” Menkes asks. “In our conversations with Bethesda, we agreed that the blues would have developed in the U.S., but the Nazis would have removed any of the more African-American elements to it to ‘purify’ it. So we made sure that the guitar didn’t bend any strings; we worked with a great blues organ player and we kind of moved his parts, to line up more awkwardly into the tempo of the piece, so they didn’t swing as well. That’s where it started, and then Bethesda came back to us to expand this whole idea to essentially create a government record label that would have existed in this alternate timeline, and not just do cover versions, but write original songs.”





Of course, there are a handful of covers that also appear in this world, and the process of sanitizing them for what a Nazi record label might have found appropriate provided one of the more unique–and fascinating–challenges of the process. One of the key songs that they started with had plenty of swagger to remove: John Lee Hooker’s “Boom Boom.” “It’s kind of a dark blues song, and we turned it as happy and square of a version as we could,” Menkes says. “It’s almost like a Lawrence Welk style, just really bright and cheerful.”

The conceptual idea of interpreting real and fictional rock and roll through a Nazi lens is fascinating for the first thirty seconds you think about it, but there’s also an element worth considering that occurred to both the guys from Copilot and the folks from Bethesda: Namely, if you’re making Nazi rock and roll, even in the context of a video game in which the protagonist is going to blow up Nazis with increasingly absurd weapons, you’re still making Nazi rock and roll. How do you reconcile the spirit of John Lee Hooker with that?