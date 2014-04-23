Infographic: Why Your Job Could Be Slowly Killing You

If you feel like sitting in front of a computer for eight hours a day is slowly stealing your life force, you’re not too far off.

Infographic: via juststand.org, click to expand

Most working professionals these days suffer from what the scientific community calls the sitting disease. And if you don’t believe it’s a real problem, just check out health forums like WebMD and Mayo Clinic.

According to research by the American Cancer Society, the more you sit, the shorter your average life span will be.

“For people who sit most of the day, their risk of a heart attack is about the same as smoking,” says Martha Grogan, a cardiologist at Mayo Clinic.

Though sitting at work isn’t always a bad thing–it would look pretty weird to your boss if you were the only one standing during your performance review–and there are some methods for sitting that are better than others–research shows that long periods of physical inactivity raise your risk of developing heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and obesity.

There are a number of high-tech solutions to the sitting disease, but most of them will cost you a pretty penny. Take the treadmill desk for example: A great idea in theory as the likes of Cosmopolitan’s Editor-in-chief Joanna Coles and ReadWrite’s Editor-in-chief Owen Thomas say it’s an ideal way to incorporate exercise into the workday. And there are of course plenty of variations on the treadmill desk concept, like the bike desk and the elliptical desk. But if you’re like most people, the $1,000+ price tag is just too steep.

You can opt instead for a simple, low-tech solution: hacking a standing desk concept with some modified Ikea tables.