Boston Bruins Invoke Rudyard Kipling’s “Law Of The Jungle” For The NHL Playoffs

When it comes to poetry and hockey, the most common combo may be the song of Stompin’ Tom . But as the 2014 NHL playoffs get underway, a new campaign for the Boston Bruins by agency Arnold Worldwide uses the first two verses of Rudyard Kipling’s “The Law of the Jungle” as its emotional reference.

“Now this is the Law of the Jungle–

as old and as true as the sky;

And the Wolf that shall keep it may prosper,

but the Wolf that shall break it must die.

As the creeper that girdles the tree-trunk

the Law runneth forward and back–

For the strength of the Pack is the Wolf,

and the strength of the Wolf is the Pack.“

The campaign also includes a spot called “The Calm,” that juxtaposes quiet pre-game anticipation to the crashing intensity that follows the puck drop. The spots are a bit of a departure from the team’s other decidedly more whimsical campaigns starring The Bear, but the agency assures us the big fella hasn’t been put down. This is just a new, more serious and focused approach for the playoffs and fans can look forward to more Bear spots next season.