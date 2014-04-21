Fast Company is hiring an Assistant News Editor to edit our breaking news channel, “ Fast Feed ,” and help manage our social media accounts. The Assistant News Editor manages a small team of staff writers and social media interns and freelancers.

The ideal candidate:

Has at least one year of news editing experience

Has helped manage social media platforms for a professional news organization

Has a strong interest in and familiarity with business and technology journalism

Is conscientious and obsessed with accuracy

Is comfortable working in a fast-paced environment

Has a demonstrable record of using social media platforms (including Twitter) as a reporting tool

This is a full-time, staff position and includes health care benefits. Salary commensurate with experience. This is an in-office job and is based in New York City only.

To apply, please send your CV and three links to your written work online to Anjali Mullany, Senior Editor: amullany@fastcompany.com. Please write “ASSISTANT NEWS EDITOR APPLICATION” in the subject line of your email.