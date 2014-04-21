advertisement
Fast Company Is Hiring An Assistant News Editor

[Image: Flickr user Mike McCune]
By Anjali Mullany1 minute Read

Fast Company is hiring an Assistant News Editor to edit our breaking news channel, “Fast Feed,” and help manage our social media accounts. The Assistant News Editor manages a small team of staff writers and social media interns and freelancers.

The ideal candidate:

  • Has at least one year of news editing experience
  • Has helped manage social media platforms for a professional news organization
  • Has a strong interest in and familiarity with business and technology journalism
  • Is conscientious and obsessed with accuracy
  • Is comfortable working in a fast-paced environment
  • Has a demonstrable record of using social media platforms (including Twitter) as a reporting tool

This is a full-time, staff position and includes health care benefits. Salary commensurate with experience. This is an in-office job and is based in New York City only.

To apply, please send your CV and three links to your written work online to Anjali Mullany, Senior Editor: amullany@fastcompany.com. Please write “ASSISTANT NEWS EDITOR APPLICATION” in the subject line of your email.

